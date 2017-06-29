Tinder Users Are Swiping Left On Trump Fans And Sean Hannity Can't Deal

Sean Hannity can’t handle the truth: There are millions of people who don’t want to date President Donald Trump’s fans and that makes him furious.
On Wednesday, the Trump-loving host griped on his radio show about a story in the Sacramento Bee that suggests the Donald has become a new deal breaker for people on Tinder and other online dating sites.
The Fox News favorite expressed surprise to Daily Mail columnist Katie Hopkins that Trump could be a turnoff to single adults.
But as this exchange collected by Media Matters demonstrates, Hannity seems to just be learning about this new-fangled computer dating thing:
Hannity: “All right, so I don’t know if you have the same thing, what do they call this matchmaking thing, timber and all that other stuff that they got? Tinder and all that other stuff?”
Hopkins: “Yeah, we have that.”
Hannity: “OK, so they’re apparently... Donald Trump, according to the Sacramento Bee is saying, ‘People will ask straight up did you vote for or do you support Trump?’ And if you did boom, that’s it, or they ―”
Hopkins: “You’re off.”
At that point, Hannity goes into full “you kids get off my lawn mode”:
“Trump voters please swipe left and go to your room and think about what you have done on Tinder. I mean, where is this hatred coming from? Salon had to take a Trump-free Tuesday day today because they’re so unhinged over there. What’s going on?”
Hopkins then joined in, bashing the whole concept of online dating.
“Well, I mean first things first, Mr. Hannity, I think you and I and the rest of the population should always be very cautious of anybody that meets their date online,” she said. “Like, if you have to form a relationship online it probably means that in real life you’re a bit of a prat and nobody wants to hang out with you.”
Hopkins apparently didn’t see this Pew Research Center report that suggests that 5 percent of those in married or committed relationships met their partners online.
To be fair, Hannity may have drunk so much Trump Kool-Aid that he has a hard time swallowing anything else.
And it’s being noticed by other conservatives such as Ann Coulter, who bashed Hannity’s blind devotion to Trump in a column Wednesday:
″[Hannity] would endorse communism if Trump decided to implement the policies of ‘The Communist Manifesto.’ (Which the GOP’s health care bill actually does!)”
You can hear the complete rant here courtesy of Media Matters.
CONVERSATIONS