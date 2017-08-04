Sean Spicer’s next move apparently won’t be the fox trot. TMZ reported Thursday that the former White House press secretary has turned down a spot on the next season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

After Spicer resigned from his Trump administration post last month, rumors surfaced that the former Republican National Committee staffer was meeting with major TV networks about new opportunities.

In July, Spicer was seen in New York City across the street from CBS News and exiting the News Corp. building that houses Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

Sean Spicer exiting the office today. Our photo blocked a little by the bushes. Photo: @MattMcDReports pic.twitter.com/ea87DdHaMI — jasonbellini (@jasonbellini) July 26, 2017

The New York Post’s Page Six also reported Thursday that Spicer signed with attorney Bob Barnett, who represents on-air news talent and politicians in their pursuits to ink lucrative book and TV deals.

Representatives of the hit ABC reality show would not comment on current casting rumors. The 25th season of “Dancing With the Stars” premieres Sept. 18.

Spicer plans to leave the White House at the end of August, despite speculation that he might have stayed on now that former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci has resigned after a turbulent 10 days on the job. Scaramucci replaced Spicer with Sarah Huckabee Sanders.