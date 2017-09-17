Sean Spicer Crashed The Emmys, And The Reactions Were Priceless

Well, that was unexpected.
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, eliciting some hilarious reactions from the star-studded crowd and folks online. Spicer, along with his trusty podium, rolled onto the stage during host Stephen Colbert’s monologue.
“Modern Family” stars Julie Bowen and Sarah Hyland couldn’t believe their eyes.
“Veep” actress Anna Chlumsky was downright shocked.
And then there was Melissa McCarthy, who famously played Spicer on “Saturday Night Live.” She didn’t really know what to think.
Even folks on Twitter couldn’t handle the cameo.
But not everyone found the bit funny. Some people online called out Colbert and the award show for normalizing Spicer, who repeatedly lied to the public on behalf of President Donald Trump during his time as press secretary.
Yes, that really happened.
