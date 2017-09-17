Sean Spicer Crashed The Emmys, And The Reactions Were Priceless

Well, that was unexpected.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer made a surprise appearance at Sunday night’s Emmy Awards, eliciting some hilarious reactions from the star-studded crowd and folks online. Spicer, along with his trusty podium, rolled onto the stage during host Stephen Colbert’s monologue.

“Modern Family” stars Julie Bowen and Sarah Hyland couldn’t believe their eyes.

“Veep” actress Anna Chlumsky was downright shocked.

And then there was Melissa McCarthy, who famously played Spicer on “Saturday Night Live.” She didn’t really know what to think.

Even folks on Twitter couldn’t handle the cameo.

Sean Spicer: *shows up at Emmys*

Melissa McCarthy: pic.twitter.com/1EWvP90ZKN — Brandi Brands (@brandigolightly) September 18, 2017

Let's just sit back and take in the fact that Sean Spicer went from Press Secretary to in-person Emmy punchline in less than a year pic.twitter.com/ip3N53Vh1M — Will Federman (@wfederman) September 18, 2017

But not everyone found the bit funny. Some people online called out Colbert and the award show for normalizing Spicer, who repeatedly lied to the public on behalf of President Donald Trump during his time as press secretary.

Why the fuck are white comedians putting Spicer on a national platform to normalize him? #EMMYS — Winnie Ye (@winniecye) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer stood in the White House and lied to the American ppl. Bringing him on the Emmys is just as bad as Fallon ruffling Trump's hair — Courtney Miller (@coamiller) September 18, 2017

Oh FFS. Do not normalize Sean Spicer. #EmmyAwards2017 — The Nashvillian (@TheNashvillian) September 18, 2017

Remember when Sean Spicer lied to the American people on behalf of the president, and then joked about it on the Emmys? What fun this is. — Alia Poulos (@AliaPoulos) September 18, 2017