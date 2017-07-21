Sean Spicer To Hannity: Trump Didn't Want Me To Go

Outgoing White House press secretary Sean Spicer told Fox News’ Sean Hannity in an interview airing Friday that President Donald Trump didn’t want him to quit. Spicer also scorned his portrayal on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” as “malicious.”

Spicer said his departure was entirely his decision, according to a partial transcript of the interview shared by a Fox producer.

“He’s been very gracious throughout this process,” Spicer said of Trump, according to the transcript. “He wanted to bring some new folks in to help rev up the communications operation, and after reflection, my decision was to recommend to the president that I give Anthony [Scaramucci] and Sarah [Huckabee Sanders] a clean slate to start from.”

Spicer stepped down from his post earlier Friday. He decided to resign over the appointment of Scaramucci, a former Wall Street financier, as White House communications director, according to reports. Sanders, who had been deputy press secretary, will step into Spicer’s role.

Trump offered praise for Spicer Friday afternoon.

“I am grateful for Sean’s work on behalf of my administration and the American people,” the president said in a statement. “I wish him continued success as he moves on to pursue new opportunities. Just look at his great television ratings.”

White House rumblings have for months suggested that Trump was looking to remove Spicer from his high-profile role. The president was reportedly unhappy with Spicer’s performance early in the administration, and was said to have spoken to Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle in May about taking Spicer’s job.

Hannity also asked Spicer about comedian Melissa McCarthy’s depiction of him on “SNL.”

“I think that there were parts of it that were funny, but there’s a lot of it that was over the line,” Spicer said of the Emmy-nominated impersonation. “It wasn’t funny. It was stupid, or silly, or malicious.”

“Some of the memes you have to crack up about,” he continued. “But sometimes it goes from funny to mean.”

Hannity also interviewed White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, who denied reports he doesn’t get along with Scaramucci.

Priebus said he expects Spicer to remain close to the president.