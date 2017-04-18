White House press secretary Sean Spicer once said that he found Melissa McCarthy’s scathing “Saturday Night Live” impressions of his job performance “funny,” so we know he’s totally, absolutely, 100 percent on board. Still, he usually sleeps through them.

“I’m usually fast asleep by the time that comes on,” Spicer replied when asked by CNN’s Jim Acosta at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday for his opinion on the popular sketches. “I’m in bed, get up, go to church the next day and look ahead.”

“But you have fun with it, right?” Acosta asked.

“Look, my focus is on advancing the president and his policies,” Spicer replied, “and we live in a great world where people can say and do what they want because of the First Amendment, and that’s what makes this such a great country.”

So, maybe not so much fun.

Speaking with Extra at the event, Spicer also reacted to the news that Alec Baldwin’s “SNL” Trump impressions may be numbered, saying, “that’s great.”

“Obviously, it’s crossed the line from being funny to being bad and mean, so it’s probably good for the show,” Spicer said. Baldwin had credited the administration’s “maliciousness” last month for his reluctance to continue the parodies ― although just last weekend, he appeared on the show to skewer the president once more.