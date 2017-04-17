POLITICS
04/17/2017 01:17 pm ET

Sean Spicer Wants You To Know Donald Trump's Tweets Speak For Themselves

Until they don’t.

By JM Rieger , Paige Lavender

Never before has America had a president who loves to tweet as much as Donald Trump.

Trump’s posts have created a mound of work for White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who’s often questioned about the tweets during his daily press briefings.

Spicer has said “the president’s tweets speak for themselves” over and over again.

Watch the video above to see what we mean.

Erika Larose contributed to this report.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Sean Spicer Was The White House Easter Bunny
Suggest a correction
JM Rieger Producer, The Huffington Post
Paige Lavender Senior Politics Editor, The Huffington Post

MORE:

Donald Trump U.S. News Sean Spicer

CONVERSATIONS

Sean Spicer Wants You To Know Donald Trump's Tweets Speak For Themselves