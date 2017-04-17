Sean Spicer Wants You To Know Donald Trump's Tweets Speak For Themselves

Never before has America had a president who loves to tweet as much as Donald Trump.
Trump’s posts have created a mound of work for White House press secretary Sean Spicer, who’s often questioned about the tweets during his daily press briefings.
Spicer has said “the president’s tweets speak for themselves” over and over again.
Watch the video above to see what we mean.
Erika Larose contributed to this report.
