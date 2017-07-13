Selena Gomez's 'Fetish' Video Is Just A 3-Minute Close-Up Of Her Lips

What does Selena Gomez do? She DELIVERS.

After weeks of teasing her sun-drenched suburban fantasy on social media, the pop star has released her new track “Fetish” off her upcoming follow-up to 2015′s “Revival.”

The sultry single, featuring rapper Gucci Mane, is a slow burn, with Gomez’s signature breathy vocals pairing well with a song that’s all about being thirsty in the best way.

“You got a fetish for my love / I push you out and you come right back,” Gomez sings on the chorus. “Don’t see a point in blaming you / If I were you, I’d do me, too.”

In the accompanying music video, Gomez is front and center with the camera trained on her face, paying special attention to her lips. For the three-minute video, Gomez snarls, pouts and finger-mouths the house down. Honestly, Kylie Jenner is probably shook.

The video is labeled “audio,” so maybe we’ll get a full-fledged music video for “Fetish” from Gomez in the future.