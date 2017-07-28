Sen. John McCain surprised his colleagues early Friday morning when he cast his vote opposing the Health Care Freedom Act , joining Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and all of the chamber’s Democrats and independents to defeat the bill.

Video of the vote, tweeted by entrepreneur and activist Michael Skolnik, shows McCain walking to the front of the Senate floor before his name is called, stretching out his hand, pausing and saying “No” loudly enough for all to hear. His colleagues gasp, and some applaud as he makes his way back to his chair.