Senate Republicans released their draft health care bill Thursday, unveiling a proposed rollback of Medicaid expansion and funding while ensuring hefty tax cuts for the wealthy and health care companies. Among other things , the bill reduces the number of middle-income people eligible to get tax credits for private health insurance, eliminates the individual and employer mandates, and bans Planned Parenthood receiving any federal funding for one year.

The Senate’s bill is similar to the one the House passed last month. The Senate bill would cut Medicaid more than the House measure, allow insurers to charge older people higher rates and permit states to waive rules guaranteeing insurance covers a basic set of benefits. The Senate bill does not include some of the particularly harsh aspects of the House legislation, including a provision that would let states end protections for people with pre-existing conditions.