Trevor Noah Takes Down Senate's 'Odious' Trumpcare Plans

The Senate version of Trumpcare was finally unwrapped after weeks of secret talks, “like an odious, festering Christmas package it turns out no one wants,” Trevor Noah declared on “The Daily Show.”

Some — apparently, even President Donald Trump ― may have been hoping for a Senate bill that isn’t as “mean” as the House’s version, but Noah uses a raunchy analogy to explain why the Senate version is actually worse.

While the House bill was “like a rapper ― it was going to screw people hard and fast,” the Senate bill, which makes even deeper cuts to Medicaid, is “like Barry White ― it’s gonna go slower, but so much deeper, baby,” he quips.

In exchange, the bill will fund a tax cut for the rich. “It’s like a fireman running into a burning building and saving the fire instead of the baby,” Noah says.

On the plus side, the “the Daily Show” host noted, the plan is “massively unpopular” across America, including in regions that supported Trump, where many currently rely on Obamacare or Medicaid. It shouldn’t be a problem for the Democrats to rally people against the bill.

“Unfortunately, they are the Democrats,” Noah joked.