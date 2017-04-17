Serena Williams Posts Bikini Pic 'Just Because,' Inspiring World To Hit The Gym

Serena Williams doesn’t need a reason to post a swimsuit pic. She can do it whenever she damn well pleases.

The greatest tennis player of all time uploaded a photo of herself in a yellow bikini on Instagram recently, revealing her awesome abs. The picture is from her shoot with Sports Illustrated in February.

“Just because,” the 35-year-old captioned her photo.

Just because A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 14, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

The tennis star rocked a variety of looks for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue spread. In her interview with the magazine, she spoke about everything from designing her own line of bathing suits to the media’s ever-evolving perception of beauty.

“I think the media as a whole is finally starting to embrace and celebrate all different body types, and women are more confident about being themselves because of it,” Williams told SI.

"She exudes confidence, she is woman" #siswimsuit make today a confident one. A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:18am PST

Hope your day is going good 😘#SISwim @si_swimsuit A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 16, 2017 at 2:53pm PST

#SISwim @si_swimsuit #body A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:46am PST

#SISwim on sale now @si_swimsuit A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Feb 15, 2017 at 6:30am PST

Confidence looks good on her.