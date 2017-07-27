Jeff Sessions Says Trump's Criticism Was 'Hurtful,' But He Won't Resign

WASHINGTON ― Attorney General Jeff Sessions told news outlets on Thursday he was hurt that President Donald Trump had called him “weak” and “beleaguered” and had repeatedly criticized his decision-making over the past week, but he had no intention to resign.

Sessions spoke to the Associated Press and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson during a trip to El Salvador. It was the first time the nation’s top law enforcement official has spoken to the media since Trump spent three straight days criticizing him on Twitter.

“I serve at the pleasure of the president,” Sessions told The Associated Press. “I’ve understood that from the day I took the job.”

Sessions told Carlson that Trump’s criticism was “kind of hurtful,” but called Trump a “strong leader” who wants to make the country great again.