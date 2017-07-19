COMEDY
07/19/2017 05:10 am ET

Seth Meyers Calculates The Damage Done By The EPA In Just 6 Months

"Scott Pruitt being the head of the EPA is the same as New York’s food inspector being a rat with a clipboard."

By Lee Moran

With the GOP’s stalled health care bill and the Donald Trump Jr.-Russia affair, people may think President Donald Trump’s administration “isn’t accomplishing anything,” Seth Meyers says.

But it is making progress on one alarming matter: The setback of green issues.

“The Environmental Protection Agency, that has actually been quietly implementing big changes, unfortunately to the benefit of the select few,” he noted on Tuesday’s “Late Night” show.

Meyers described the installation of Oklahoma’s former attorney general Scott Pruitt as the head of the EPA, given his history of suing the agency, as being akin to “New York’s food inspector being a rat with a clipboard.”

The comedian then documented the various worrying changes that the agency has made since Trump took office, principally regarding air and water quality, pesticides and methane leaks.

Check out the full segment above.

Related Coverage

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Why Scott Pruitt Is A 'Dangerous' Choice To Lead The EPA
Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Republican Politics Environmental Protection Agency Donald Trump Jr Seth Meyers
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Seth Meyers Calculates The Damage Done By The EPA In Just 6 Months

CONVERSATIONS