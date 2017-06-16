Bless up! Seth Meyers used a DJ Khaled quote to poke fun at President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The “Late Night” host noted in his “A Closer Look” segment the irony of how Trump has reportedly ended up under investigation for possible obstruction of justice.

Meyers explained how former FBI Director James Comey had assured Trump he was not personally under investigation as part of any probe into potential Russian interference with the 2016 election. But when Comey refused to repeat his assurance publicly, Trump fired him. That led to him reportedly being placed under investigation, a move the president described as a “witch-hunt.”

Meyers described the whole situation as “one of the greatest self-owns in political history.” “I want to get rid of this boomerang,” he said, imitating Trump’s voice. “Oh, I know, I’ll throw it.”

He then used the “immortal words” of DJ Khaled to sum it all up.