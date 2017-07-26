Seth Meyers took aim at President Donald Trump on Tuesday for failing to properly address the nation’s opioid addiction epidemic.

On last night’s broadcast of “Late Night,” Meyers said that Trump was more interested in playing “dress up” than fulfilling his campaign promise of devoting additional resources to combating the crisis.

“Man, what is this, the ‘Make-A-Wish’ presidency?” asked Meyers, after showing footage of Trump trying on a cowboy hat and sitting inside a fire truck. “Trump’s been in more fire trucks than a Dalmatian.”

Meyers also questioned the Trump administration’s priority of using law enforcement over treatment to bring the epidemic under control.

“The reason law enforcement can’t solve the problem alone is that far too often opioid addiction begins legally with doctors prescribing strong painkillers and pharmaceutical companies endorsing the drugs because they stand to benefit from sales of them,” Meyers said.

While acknowledging that the crisis didn’t happen on Trump’s watch, Meyers noted how Trump “almost always finds a way” to blame it “on the border and illegal drugs from Mexico.” The root of this particular crisis, however, was actually closer to home.

“In this case, the pills are coming from inside the house,” Meyers said.

And, according to Meyers, Trump’s proposed health care bill will actually make the problem worse, not better.