Seth Meyers Is Fed Up With Congress Responding To Gun Violence Only With Prayers

After the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left nearly 60 people dead and 500 injured Sunday night, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers said he’s had enough of Congress’ knee-jerk reaction to gun violence.

“It would so much more honest if you would just admit that your plan is to never talk about [gun control] and to never take any action,” Meyers said directly to lawmakers on his Monday night show.

The “Late Night” host specifically referred to Rep. Steve Scalise (R- La.), who returned to Congress this week and said it was a “miracle” he was still alive after a gunman opened fire earlier this year on a group of GOP lawmakers playing baseball together.

“But is that the best plan D.C. has for dealing with gun violence?” Meyers asked. “When there’s a shooting, we just pray for a miracle?”

“If it’s going to be thoughts and prayers from here on out, the least you can do is be honest about that,” the host added.