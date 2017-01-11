Sexy Spider-Man Boudoir Shoot Will Get Your Spidey Sense Tingling

SARAH HESTER PHOTOGRAPHY

We’ll get tangled in his web anytime.

Sarah Hester, an Oklahoma City-based photographer, has come out with a series of male boudoir photos that imagines what Peter Parker would look like in his birthday suit rather than his spider suit.

This is the third time Hester has snapped photos of model and photographer, Zach Howell, for a sexy/nerdy photoshoot. In the past, the pair has collaborated on a Dexter and Harry Potter-themed photos.

And Hester has no intentions of slowing down, telling the Huffington Post that she’s got plenty of gorgeously geeky ideas lined up for the future.

“It’s really just pure entertainment,” she told HuffPost. “It’s fun. There are so many sexualized female versions of fictional characters and it’s neat to explore the other side.”

Check out Howell’s hot photos below that are so hot, it’ll make your head spin:

SARAH HESTER PHOTOGRAPHY Well, this doesn’t suck.

SARAH HESTER PHOTOGRAPHY Talk about a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

SARAH HESTER PHOTOGRAPHY All that wall climbing has done a body good.

SARAH HESTER PHOTOGRAPHY Just marvel at this.

SARAH HESTER PHOTOGRAPHY Save us!

SARAH HESTER PHOTOGRAPHY We won’t tell Mary Jane about this.

SARAH HESTER PHOTOGRAPHY You’re our hero.