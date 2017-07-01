People Are Shading Jay-Z After Chrissy Teigen Joked About His Album

Rapper Jay-Z might be having a high-flying month, but that’s not stopping supermodel Chrissy Teigen from dragging him down a little.
The artist basically broke the internet when he dropped his new album, “4:44,” on Friday. His lyrics drove fans wild as they speculated even more about rumors that he cheated on Beyoncé and gushed over the song he did with his mom. So, obviously, Teigen had to make a joke about all the fanfare, which was really harmless at first.
But then one brave soul replied by throwing shade at Tidal, Jay-Z’s music streaming service.
And the savagery came out to play.
Seriously, this sparked some true aggression. People compared Tidal to an old T-Mobile Sidekick, a Palm Pilot, and old mix-tapes.
We feel bad for anyone who might have felt victimized by these references.
Guys, remember LimeWire? That totally illegal download program that you definitely didn’t use and get every computer virus under the sun with?
Yeah, still better than Tidal.
We really don’t hope that the Beyhive turns on her because they are the only people on the internet with less chill than Teigen. I mean, this really could be the start of World War III, and it’ll start going down in the mentions.
But we think Teigen could hold her own just fine. It’ll be an inside job.
CONVERSATIONS