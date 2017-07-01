People Are Shading Jay-Z After Chrissy Teigen Joked About His Album

Rapper Jay-Z might be having a high-flying month, but that’s not stopping supermodel Chrissy Teigen from dragging him down a little.

The artist basically broke the internet when he dropped his new album, “4:44,” on Friday. His lyrics drove fans wild as they speculated even more about rumors that he cheated on Beyoncé and gushed over the song he did with his mom. So, obviously, Teigen had to make a joke about all the fanfare, which was really harmless at first.

I sure picked the wrong day to release my first album — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 30, 2017

But then one brave soul replied by throwing shade at Tidal, Jay-Z’s music streaming service.

plz dont make it a tidal exclusive — ಠ_ಠ (@MikeIsaac) June 30, 2017

And the savagery came out to play.

It should be Sprint exclusive, b.c everyone has that — ∆ng∆s (@angas) June 30, 2017

It's exclusive to Cingular wireless https://t.co/2GsnS4zzGw — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 30, 2017

It's free til 8pm if u have a Treo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 30, 2017

Seriously, this sparked some true aggression. People compared Tidal to an old T-Mobile Sidekick, a Palm Pilot, and old mix-tapes.

We feel bad for anyone who might have felt victimized by these references.

I have Kelly Rowland's phone from Nelly's Dilemma that allows me to text using Microsoft Excel. Will this work? pic.twitter.com/56480bQxB4 — Scoops Maroun (@ejmaroun) June 30, 2017

Damn, I was really hoping to hear it on my new prepaid phone from Boost Mobile. — STEPHUMZ (@ItsStephumz) June 30, 2017

I'll just wait and record the songs on tape when they come on the radio. I hope I don't get too many commercial endings in it. — Brown and Bothered (@ekgekgekg) June 30, 2017

Guys, remember LimeWire? That totally illegal download program that you definitely didn’t use and get every computer virus under the sun with?

Yeah, still better than Tidal.

ill just get it on lime wire — ㅤ (@afterglowlovato) June 30, 2017

We really don’t hope that the Beyhive turns on her because they are the only people on the internet with less chill than Teigen. I mean, this really could be the start of World War III, and it’ll start going down in the mentions.