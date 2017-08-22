Shake Your Stakeholder: How Leading Firms Co-Create Sustainability Solutions

From left to right: co-author Mel Edwards, co-author Ed Freeman, Ellen Auster, and author Adam Sulkowski.

A new research paper describes the means by which some companies are proactively addressing environmental and social issues. It helps make sense of how companies co-create market conditions that reward sustainability innovations.

One of the leading scholars of stakeholder theory, Ed Freeman, is a co-author of this paper, because he agreed that this form of engaging stakeholders is underappreciated.

“Shaking” stakeholders is used to describe this overlooked practice of bringing people out of complacency, plus aligning networks to advance actions to co-create solutions. In other words, it is analogous to orchestrating cooperation, creating harmony out of disparate interests. Building on our musical metaphor, when a tune truly resonates, it shakes both its creators and listeners, shaking them into being participants in co-creating an experience that is greater than the sum of its parts.

Examples of businesses and their leaders “shaking it” include:

- Business coordinating and driving actionable milestones to advance the goals of the Paris Agreement.

- Entrepreneurs driving revolution in the energy sector.

By motivating and including customers, employees, suppliers, and others into their ideation of strategy, companies can create conditions that support innovations which improve social and environmental conditions.