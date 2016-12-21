SPORTS

The Staples Center Will Soon Bust Out A Huge Statue Of Shaquille O'Neal

Baller.

12/21/2016 02:43 pm ET
Elyse Wanshel Associate Editor, Trends, The Huffington Post
Andrew D. Bernstein via Getty Images
Shaq dunking at the Staples Center in 2004.

A big man with a huge personality is getting a massive tribute.

​On Monday, The Los Angeles Lakers announced the Staples Center in Los Angeles will unveil a bronze statue of Shaquille O’Neal on March 24, 2017.

The 1,200 pound, nine-foot bronze statue of the NBA Hall of Fame member and former Los Angeles Laker will be suspended 10 feet above the ground the stadium’s Star Plaza, according to NBA.com.

O’Neal spent eight seasons with the Lakers, helping them earn three NBA championships.

O’Neal will join other sports legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wayne Gretzky, Chick Hearn, Oscar De La Hoya, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, and Jerry West, who also have statues at the stadium.

