Kidnapper Uses Missing Teen's Phone To Contact Her Parents, Threatens To 'Harm Her'

Texas police say a missing girl’s parents received a disturbing phone call after her disappearance, indicating the 13-year-old could be in grave danger.

An unknown caller contacted Shavon Le’Faye Randle’s parents twice on Wednesday, Sgt. Eric Alexander, of the Lancaster Police Department, told HuffPost.

The caller indicated he had Shavon and told her family he would “harm her” if they contacted police, Alexander said.

At least one of the calls was placed from the teen’s cellphone, which is also missing. There has been no word on her since.

Alexander said Shavon was reported missing on Wednesday morning. She was last seen in the 1300 block of Lancaster’s Southridge Drive, family members said.

Lancaster is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the largest metropolitan area in the state.

Shavon’s parents received the first call from their child’s alleged kidnapper at about 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police said. They received a second call shortly thereafter.

The girl’s cellphone is no longer on, but police say they were able to trace its location on Wednesday and are working to obtain surveillance footage from areas of interest.

The suspect was possibly driving a white four-door sedan with damage or a dark paint transfer on the rear passenger-side quarter panel, according to police.

Due to the circumstances of the case, authorities presume Shavon has been abducted. Police have issued an Amber Alert and relayed information about the case to the media in hopes of generating leads.

Authorities have not speculated on a possible motive.

“Somebody took a sweet innocent little girl that hasn’t done anything to anybody and is threatening her,” Shavon’s aunt, Latoya Randle, told WFAA News.

“Whatever it is you want, she doesn’t have it,” Randle said. “I mean, we’re a big family, but we don’t have much, but we want Shavon back. We have to have Shavon back.”

Authorities are expected to release additional details on the case later today, Alexander told HuffPost.

Shavon is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 120 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue basketball shorts.

Anyone with information about Shavon should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-2711.