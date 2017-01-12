Shay Mitchell Is Getting Her Own Reality Show, 'Shades Of Shay'

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images "Shades of Shay" is set to premiere early 2017 on Fullscreen.

As sad as we are that “Pretty Little Liars” is in its final season, Shay Mitchell is giving fans something to look forward to. She’ll be starring in her very own reality digital series, Freeform announced in a press release.

The show, “Shades of Shay,” will follow Mitchell’s personal life and career post-”PLL,” including behind-the-scenes rehearsals for her upcoming horror film “Cadaver.”

As much as we’ll miss our Rosewood girl, Emily Fields, we’re ready for this new chapter. It’s not really goodbye, it’s see you later.

”Shades of Shay” is set to premiere sometime early 2017, and will be available via the Fullscreen app.