Buying the perfect set of sheets to keep you cool is no easy feat.

What the heck is moisture-wicking technology? Then there are fabrics and materials to consider, and don’t get me started on thread count. Fortunately, there are a few simple rules to follow to help you find the best sheets for hot sleepers.

Avoid synthetic materials and instead choose breathable natural fibers like cotton, eucalyptus, bamboo and silk. Consider that a higher thread count doesn’t always mean higher quality. Instead, tighter weaves can sometimes lead to less breathability in otherwise great sheets. And, remember to retire your heat-trapping down and down-alternative bedding for lightweight coverlets and breathable quilts.

But, if all else fails and you still have the bedtime temperature of a human radiator, we’ve got you covered (pun intended). We’ve rounded up some of the best sheets to keep sweaty sleepers cool throughout the night. And don’t overlook the importance of moisture-wicking mattress and pillow protectors, as well as cooling pillows (like the Chillow and the Tempur-Pedic Cloud Breeze).

Take a peek at our favorite temperature-regulating sheets below.