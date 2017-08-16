Fox's Shep Smith Can't Find A Republican Willing To Defend Trump

Need proof that GOP officials are trying to avoid talking about President Donald Trump?

How about this: They’re even turning down chances to be on Fox News.

On Wednesday, Fox host Shep Smith told viewers that he wanted to discuss the furor over Trump’s Tuesday press conference, in which the president equated white supremacists with those protesting them over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Problem was, no one was willing to go on the air to support Trump’s statement that there were good neo-Nazis at the violent rally that killed one and injured at least 19.

Smith explained his predicament:

“Our booking team ― and they’re good ― reached out to Republicans of all stripes, across the country today. Let’s be honest, Republicans often don’t really mind coming on Fox News Channel. We couldn’t get anyone to come and defend him here, because we thought, in balance, someone should do that.”

Smith was quick to point out that just because the GOP is shying away from Trump’s controversial statements in the wake of the weekend violence, they still aren’t ready to quit him.

“And of those that are condemning the president’s condemnable actions, I’ve not heard any prominent leaders, former presidents, members of the House or the Senate use his name while speaking in generalities.”

You can watch the complete clip below, courtesy of MediaMatters.org.