Shepard Smith Is Fed Up With Trump Camp's 'Lies' And 'Deception' On Russia

Fox News host Shepard Smith couldn’t contain his frustration while reporting Friday on the latest details surrounding Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer last year.

Seemingly exasperated after learning that there were more people than previously acknowledged in the controversial June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, Smith accused President Donald Trump’s administration of covering up numerous lies.

After reporting newly confirmed information that there were up to eight people at the meeting, Smith tore into the administration and its so-called deception while speaking on “Shepard Smith Reporting” with colleague Chris Wallace.

“It’s still not, we’re still not clean on this, Chris,” Smith said.

Shep Smith: "The deception, Chris, is mind-boggling...why are we getting told all these lies?"



Chris Wallace: "I don't know what to say" pic.twitter.com/DQKOAC8a2o — Leanne Naramore (@LeanneNaramore) July 14, 2017

Smith continued, “If there’s nothing there and that’s what they tell us, they tell us there’s nothing to this and nothing came of it, there’s a nothing burger, it wasn’t even memorable, didn’t write it down, didn’t tell you about it, because it wasn’t anything so I didn’t even remember it, with a Russian interpreter in the room at Trump Tower, if all of that, why all of these lies? Why is it lie after lie after lie?” Smith asked. “If you clean, come on clean.”

“The deception, Chris, is mind-boggling,” the host added, before turning his focus to Trump’s dedicated supporters.

“There are still people out there who believe we’re making it up, and one day they’re going to realize we’re not and look around and go, “Where are we? And why are we getting told all these lies?”

Wallace had also expressed unease earlier in the segment, warning, “if you’re a fair-minded citizen, you ought to be concerned about the fact that we were repeatedly misled about what this meeting concerned.”

After Smith’s rant, Wallace agreed with the host and told Smith, “I think that there’s a lot of truth to everything that you’ve said.”

The contrast between the real journalists at Fox and the state media apparatus is getting increasingly extreme https://t.co/tmgX7Wj6H9 — Brendan Nyhan (@BrendanNyhan) July 14, 2017

The gap between Fox News journalists and commentators has never been wider pic.twitter.com/ickW9voWfx — Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 14, 2017

Wallace’s and Smith’s takes on the Russia controversy plaguing Trump’s presidency are very different from that of their colleagues on the network, including conservative host Sean Hannity, who recently interviewed Trump Jr., and the hosts of the morning show “Fox & Friends.”

Hours before Smith’s criticism, Steve Doocy of “Fox & Friends” suggested that “the Russia story is starting to fall apart” while he spoke to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.