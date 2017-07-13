New Arrest Videos Show More Of Shia LaBeouf's Shockingly Racist Behavior

New video of Shia LaBeouf’s drunken arrest in Savannah, Georgia, surfaced on Wednesday showing more of the actor’s aggressive and racist behavior toward police officers.

Surveillance footage released Wednesday by TMZ shows LaBeouf in a Savannah police station sitting across from two police officers after being arrested Saturday on charges of public drunkenness, obstruction and disorderly conduct. He repeatedly curses the officers and spews profanities.

As seen in the video, the 31-year-old actor tells a black officer, “You’re going to hell, straight to hell, bro.” Then he tells the officer that what he did was “savage.”

When an officer asks, “Why was it savage?” LaBeouf responds, “because you’re a black man.” The actor continues to berate the officers, claiming they are racist because the black officer arrested him “for being white in a city that don’t have nothing to do with none of you.”

Another angle from the police department’s surveillance footage released by TMZ on Wednesday shows LaBeouf telling a white officer that he should be ashamed because his wife probably watches porn with “black dick.”

Police arrested LaBeouf early Saturday morning after the actor asked a bystander and a police officer for a cigarette and became aggressive when he wasn’t given one, according to CNN. Body camera footage of the arrest surfaced Tuesday showing the actor going in a violent rant against the police as officers detain him in the lobby of a hotel and take him to a squad car.

LaBeouf also comments on the officer’s race in the body-cam video, telling the officer that he’s “got a president that don’t give a shit about you. And you stuck in a police force that don’t give a fuck about you, so you want to arrest white people who give a fuck? Who ask for cigarettes?”

Separate video released Tuesday shows LaBeouf yelling at officers that if he had his gun he’d “blow your shit up.”

The actor apologized for his behavior on Wednesday evening after videos of his arrest were made public. In his Twitter message, LaBeouf apologizes to the arresting officers and thanks them for their restraint.

“I am deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuses for it... The severity of my behavior is not lost on me,” he wrote.

LaBeouf also wrote of his disrespect for authority, which he called “problematic” and “destructive,” as well as his problem with addiction.

“I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes,” he wrote.

LaBeouf was previously arrested in 2015 for public intoxication outside a bar in Austin, Texas, after being denied entry for being too drunk. He was also arrested a year earlier for disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal trespassing after he disrupted a Broadway play in New York.