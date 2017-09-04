St. Louis, Missouri is home to the best ice cream shop in the world, Starbucks’ first coffee ice cubes, the MLB Cardinals, and some seriously stellar shopping. Namely vintage shopping.
The vintage clothing and furniture market is vast in this midwestern city. There are modern takes on thrift stores, fancy consignment and curated boutiques.
But vintage shopping is only one piece of the stylish puzzle that makes up the shopping experience in St. Louis. It’s also rife with record shops, spice markets and local beer treasure troves.
Lucky for us, many shops also offer online shopping, so even if a trip to St. Louis isn’t in your future, you can still take advantage of its wide-ranging shopping scene. Take a look at our six picks for some of the best shopping in St. Louis.
Parsimonia is “vintage for the modern world,” which sells sweet dresses, sets, suits and accessories in up to a size XXL, including a flower-adorned halter two piece set that has our name written all over it.
Fauxgerty is, according to its website, “a collection of cruelty-free womenswear focused on sustainability through recycled elements and ethical production.” Shop wrap dresses, faux suede jackets or our personal favorite, a $40 “plant killer” tank top.
Honey’s Child Boutique is a goldmine for fashionable clothing in extended sizes. Crop tops and mesh, form-fitted dresses are abound on its website, where items go up to a size 5XL.
Calling all mid-century modern furniture lovers, this quirky store is for you. Rocket Century ships within the United States and features all kinds of fun, vintage furniture, seating, lamps and more. And at good prices, too.
Paper Dolls is a beloved boutique with a few locations in the St. Louis area. Stop here for cute dresses, non-cheesy St. Louis paraphernalia and great shoes.
St. Louis has no shortage of funky, rare and obscure record shops. Luckily for us, at least one ― Music Record Shop ― has an online presence, too. Hailed for its wide selection of vinyl and CDs, you can find music from a whole range of genres here, and at a great price.
