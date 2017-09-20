Simon Cowell Says Kid Ventriloquist Will Win After 'AGT' Finals Showstopper

Darci Lynne Farmer, a 12-year-old ventriloquist who’s been one of the darlings on “America’s Got Talent,” crushed it during the first night of the live finals on Tuesday.
She was so impressive that Simon Cowell said, “I think you’re gonna win.”
Darci threw her voice with not one but two puppets (Oscar the mouse and Petunia the bunny) who sing “A Little Help From My Friends.”
“I’m so glad I pulled it off,” Darci told Entertainment Tonight in the clip above.
She sure did. Check out her whole act below.
