Simon Cowell Says Kid Ventriloquist Will Win After 'AGT' Finals Showstopper

21 Incredibly Talented Kids We Want To Be Like When We Grow Up

Leah Flynn, 7, Sanford, Florida

Flynn is an extraordinary violinist and <a href="https://www.youtube.com/user/LeahFlynnViolinist" target="_blank">YouTube sensation</a>. Her rendition of "Let It Go" from Disney's "Frozen" has amassed more than 400,000 views but that's not the only thing that makes her special. Last fall, Flynn <a href="http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2014/12/07/leah-flynn-violin-ferguson_n_6284032.html" target="_blank">traveled to Ferguson</a> to play for peace in the midst of the ongoing protests after Mike Brown's death. Her performance included renditions of “The Prayer,” “Amazing Grace” and “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”