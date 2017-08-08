After Sinead O’Connor shared a tearful video on Facebook last week, a post was shared on her official Facebook page Monday informing fans that the Irish singer is “surrounded by love and receiving the best of care.”

The author of the note, who did not disclose their identity or relationship to O’Connor, wrote that it was posted at the request of the singer “to let everyone who loves her know she is safe, and she is not suicidal.”

O’Connor’s representatives did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

In her original video, which has been viewed over one million times, O’Connor cried as she told viewers her family had been neglecting to take care of her. The singer reportedly recorded the video from a motel room in New Jersey.

“People who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth,” O’Connor said. “You’ve got to take care of us. We’re not like everybody else. We’re doing our best like everybody else.”

She went on to say she made the video because “people should see what this is like.”

“Mental illness doesn’t care who you are. The worst stigma doesn’t care who you are. It’s stigma that’s killing people, it’s not the mental f**king illnesses,” she said.

O’Connor has spoken about her experiences with mental health issues in the past. In 2015, another emotional note was posted on her official Facebook page saying that she had “taken an overdose” of drugs. After that note surfaced, law enforcement officials told TMZ she was being treated by medical professionals in Dublin, Ireland.

In 2013, the “Nothing Compares 2U” singer further opened up about the stigma surrounding mental health in an interview with Time.

“Unfortunately there’s such a stigma about mental illness or perceived mental illness that people are bullied and treated like s**t and the illnesses are used as something with which to beat people, and in a manner than a physical illness wouldn’t be,” she told the magazine.