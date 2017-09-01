Smart Investment for the Middle Class: BitShares

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been on a tear lately, with many of the digital tokens hitting all-time highs. Many investors have been making fortunes overnight, in what is proving to be the most lucrative sector in finance. Even more impressive is the fact these instant millionaires are not only Wall Street traders, but average Americans.

Bitcoin is becoming an increasingly popular investment choice for the middle class. There are very few barriers to entry and because cryptocurrency can be purchased fractionally, there are options for every budget. Every day there seems to be a new story about an average Joe who bought some Bitcoin years ago for a few hundred dollars and turned that small investment into a fortune, buying a new house, car or retiring early.

Bitcoin is still a great investment, but at over $4,700, BTC might not see those same epic gains that made many people rich. Fortunately, the cryptocurrency sector is overflowing with opportunity and there may just be the “next Bitcoin” waiting to take off!

BitShares

If you had the opportunity to purchase shares of Apple for pennies would you have taken it?

The cryptocurrency BitShares could potentially be the next “Apple” or “Bitcoin” and it is currently trading for less than $0.15! BitShares offers some unique features and at this price could be the next life changing investment.

BitShares is a decentralized exchange platform using real-time, industrial grade blockchain technology. The BitShares blockchain is built on super-fast Graphene tech, capable of processing 100,000 transactions per second.

Even more impressive is the long list of features that BitShares offers, making it a force to be reckoned with in the crypto sector. These features include price-stable cryptocurrencies, custom user issued assets, the creation of Distributed Autonomous Companies (DAC) and the BitShares Decentralized Exchange (DEX).

The DEX in many ways is the crown jewel of BitShares. Decentralization of the exchange gives BitShares robustness against failure because any attack or failure impacts only a single user and their funds.

Users are in control of their own security, not having to rely on a vulnerable third party or centralized trading exchange. The BitShares Decentralized Exchange (DEX) offers high-performance, capable of handling the trade volume of the NASDAQ while offering the benefits of a decentralized system. There is no need to sacrifice functionality for security.

It is becoming clear that decentralized exchanges are the future for crypto trading. By purchasing BitShares (BTS), you are investing in the platform, as demand for BitShares services increases so will the value of your BTS.

Seeing the success of the industry, more and more Americans are entering the crypto sector, investing in Bitcoin and Ethereum. These investments will continue to do well, however educated investors with the ability to spot new opportunities early will have the most potential for generating incredible gains.

Cryptocurrency Investment

Bitcoin has reached a price of $4,700 amid the hard fork drama and the networks slow transactions. Imagine the potential for BitShares, a blockchain that already has the speed and efficiency needed for the new financial system!