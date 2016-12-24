COMEDY

Smoke Alarm Sing-Along Proves To Be A Very Bad Idea

For obvious reasons.

12/24/2016
In case of emergency, stop caroling.

There are two important takeaways from comedian Gus Johnson’s new video “Smoke Alarm Sing-Along.”

Firstly, the smoke alarm provides surprisingly strong accompaniment to “Angels We Have Heard On High.” We did not know that. Secondly, and no doubt more importantly, don’t just sing while the smoke alarm is beeping.

Stay safe and have a happy holidays.

