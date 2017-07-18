Chocolate, marshmallows and graham crackers are the simple parts that make up the sum of the beloved summer treat, the s’more . But get creative with those three basic ingredients and you’ll discover the taste of true greatness (like with these s’mores-stuffed strawberries ).

We’ve got s’mores-inspired recipes that take the summer treat to a whole new level. You can replace the graham crackers with freshly baked cookies for a simple upgrade, or you can turn the whole idea into a multi-layered cake for when you need something spectacular. Or just add Pop Rocks for a fun twist. Either way, you can’t lose.