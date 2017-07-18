Chocolate, marshmallows and graham crackers are the simple parts that make up the sum of the beloved summer treat, the s’more. But get creative with those three basic ingredients and you’ll discover the taste of true greatness (like with these s’mores-stuffed strawberries).
We’ve got s’mores-inspired recipes that take the summer treat to a whole new level. You can replace the graham crackers with freshly baked cookies for a simple upgrade, or you can turn the whole idea into a multi-layered cake for when you need something spectacular. Or just add Pop Rocks for a fun twist. Either way, you can’t lose.
