‘SNL’ Just Secured The Most Emmy Nominations In Its Four-Decade History

Following its most successful season in more than two decades, “Saturday Night Live” secured 22 Emmy nominations on Thursday, the most in its decades-long history.

Only “Westworld” received as many nominations this year, followed by “Stranger Things” and “FEUD: Bette and Joan,” which each nabbed 18. “Veep” earned 17 nominations.

The NBC variety show transformed into something more over the course of its 42nd season, as millions of liberal-minded people across the country looked to Lorne Michaels and his cast to help make sense of the country’s election of President Donald Trump.

That interest was reflected in its ratings ― it was the most watched season in more than two decades ― and now in its Emmy nominations, as the show bested its previous nomination record of 16, which it set in 2011 and tied last year.

The show earned nominations for everything from costumes and original music and lyrics to best guest actor and writing for a variety sketch series.

Here are all 22 nominations:

Outstanding production design for a variety, nonfiction, reality or reality-competition series

Outstanding costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming

Outstanding directing for a variety series

Outstanding picture editing for variety programming

Outstanding hairstyling for a multi-camera series or special

Outstanding lighting design/lighting direction for a variety series

Outstanding makeup for a multi-camera series or special (non-prosthetic)

Outstanding prosthetic makeup for a series, limited series, movie or special

Outstanding original music and lyrics

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Outstanding guest actor in a comedy series

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Outstanding guest actress in a comedy series

Outstanding variety sketch series

Outstanding stunt coordination for a comedy series or variety program

Outstanding technical direction, camerawork, video control for a series

Outstanding writing for a variety series

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

But the the true story of the season lie in two names ― Kate McKinnon and Alec Baldwin, who were nominated for Best Comedy Supporting Actress and Best Comedy Supporting Actor, respectively. McKinnon, a cast member, played a plethora of political figures over the course of Season 42, including Hillary Clinton, Kellyanne Conway and Jeff Sessions, while Baldwin swooped in on a weekly basis to play Republican nominee ― and eventually U.S. president ― Donald Trump.

In its more than four decades on the air, “Saturday Night Live” has established an incomparable resume at the Emmys. The show has now secured 231 nominations, double its closest competition, “ER.” Overall it has won 50 Emmys, more than any other program.