This Behind-The-Scenes 'SNL' Set Change Video Is Pure Magic

Ever wonder what’s happening onstage during the opening credits of “Saturday Night Live”? More than you probably imagined.
Now you can check it out, thanks to a behind-the-scenes video from a recent episode. It takes just a split second after that iconic “Live, from New York, it’s Saturday Night!” for the crew to spring into action. They have just two minutes to break down the set from the cold open and have the stage ready for the host’s monologue.
It’s pretty intense, to say the least.
