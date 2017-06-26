'SNL' Star Leslie Jones Claims L.A.'s Ritz-Carlton Doesn't Like Black People

Comedian Leslie Jones had a blast hosting Sunday’s BET Awards in Los Angeles ― but according to a tweet from her on Monday, an unpleasant experience at the Ritz-Carlton killed the night.

Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!! — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 26, 2017

Jones had clearly been enjoying herself as a first-time emcee of the BET Awards, but her hosting high was ended by a seemingly race-fueled negative experience during her stay at the Ritz-Carlton that night.

Jones didn’t expound on the incident(s) that led to Monday’s tweet.

HuffPost reached out to Jones’ team as well as the Ritz-Carlton and is awaiting comment.

Jones, who’s also a “Saturday Night Live” cast member, spoke out with a tweet last June about an absence of designers offering to dress her for the premiere of the “Ghostbusters” remake, in which she was one of several female leads.

It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie. Hmmm that will change and I remember everything — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) June 28, 2016

She later received an offer from designer Christian Siriano, but would find herself having to speak out again a month later after being targeted by racist social media trolls, including right-wing extremist Milo Yiannopoulos. Not only was she called a bevy of derogatory names, some sent her nude photos, she said.

Ok I have been called Apes, sent pics of their asses,even got a pic with semen on my face. I'm tryin to figure out what human means. I'm out — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 18, 2016