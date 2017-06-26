'SNL' Star Leslie Jones Claims L.A.'s Ritz-Carlton Doesn't Like Black People

Comedian Leslie Jones had a blast hosting Sunday’s BET Awards in Los Angeles ― but according to a tweet from her on Monday, an unpleasant experience at the Ritz-Carlton killed the night.
Jones had clearly been enjoying herself as a first-time emcee of the BET Awards, but her hosting high was ended by a seemingly race-fueled negative experience during her stay at the Ritz-Carlton that night.
Jones didn’t expound on the incident(s) that led to Monday’s tweet.
HuffPost reached out to Jones’ team as well as the Ritz-Carlton and is awaiting comment.
Jones, who’s also a “Saturday Night Live” cast member, spoke out with a tweet last June about an absence of designers offering to dress her for the premiere of the “Ghostbusters” remake, in which she was one of several female leads.
She later received an offer from designer Christian Siriano, but would find herself having to speak out again a month later after being targeted by racist social media trolls, including right-wing extremist Milo Yiannopoulos. Not only was she called a bevy of derogatory names, some sent her nude photos, she said.
Jones closed her Twitter account for a few days and was forthright about the painful experience and the reality of racism in America.
