SNL's Cathy Anne Tells The South What They Can Really Be Proud Of

“They got rocking chairs on big porches. They got the friedest food you ever tasted. They got cheap cigarettes. They got cute nicknames like Scooter, June Bug, Colonel Poopy Conner,” she said. “They got big fat guys in tiny little ties, and got drive-though liquor stores. I mean, you’ve got a bunch. You don’t make statues that basically say ’I did my best for slavery.”