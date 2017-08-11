So Aaron Carter Just Asked Chloë Grace Moretz On A Date Over Twitter

Chloë Grace Moretz just got a personal invite to Aaron’s Party, but will she come get it?

It might go down in the DMs for everyone else, but Aaron Carter has no shame in being totally himself out in the open. After the “Kick Ass” actress revealed she had a childhood crush on the singer, he did the thing everyone’s afraid to do and just asked her out on Twitter.

“When I was 4-years-old I thought Aaron Carter was so cool,” Moretz said in an interview for Variety‘s Power of Young Hollywood. “And then my friend, when we were both little babies back in Georgia, she liked Aaron Carter, too. We used to fight about who would date Aaron Carter one day. Who knows? Maybe we’ll meet.”

Carter wasted no time in taking the next step and let Moretz know that he feels the same way.

“Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ?” Carter tweeted, “Hey @ChloeGMoretz ― let’s set up a date. The crush is mutual.”

Hey @ChloeGMoretz - let's set up a date. The crush is mutual. 😍 https://t.co/7iYrXFjAVl — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

Mmmm may I take you to dinner @ChloeGMoretz ? — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 9, 2017

The singer has only been a single man for a hot minute after splitting from girlfriend Madison Parker this week. The breakup came days after Carter opened up about his sexuality, revealing that he started to find both girls and boys attractive as a teen.

“This doesn’t bring me shame,” Carter wrote, “just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off of me.”