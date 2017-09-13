So, Josh Duggar Had Another Kid

Josh Duggar and wife Anna welcomed their fifth child together ― a baby boy named Mason Garett Duggar ― on Tuesday. The couple announced the arrival of the newest member of the Duggar family army in a post on their official website.

“We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well,” the statement read. “He arrived today without complication and we already adore him.”

The two apparently have a thing for M names, given those of their four other children: Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2.

“The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes,” the post continued. “We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us.”

Kris Connor via Getty Images : Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar pose during the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference in 2015.

The Duggars announced they were expecting another child in a blog post in March, following a series scandals surrounding Josh, including the sexual molestation of underage girls, adultery and an addiction to pornography.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family,” they wrote. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust.”

Josh Duggar has largely stayed out of the public eye since completing a faith-based rehab treatment in 2015, as the family has maintained a presence on reality TV with the TLC series “Counting On.”

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year,” the post continued. “Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!”