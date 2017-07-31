So You Think Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds' Life Is Perfect, Huh?

Try as she might to convince us otherwise, Blake Lively is low-key winning at life. Ab-tastic husband who moonlights as a wise-cracking superhero? Check. Cashing CW checks until the end of time? Check. LA face and Oakland booty? Actually, we’re gonna knock her for that one.

Speaking with Glamour magazine in a new interview, Lively is keen on dispelling this notion of perfection, but somehow ends up making life sound pretty damn good in the process.

Take, for example, how she describes her fights with Ryan Reynolds.

“In other relationships, if something came up, I would call my girlfriends or my sister, and say, ‘Hey, this is what he did—what should I do?’ Where with him, we were friends for two years before we were ever dating,” Lively explained. “And I treat him like my girlfriend. I’m like, ‘Hey, this happened. It upset me. This is how I feel. What do I do?’ And he does the same for me. He treats me like his best buddy.”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

See? GOALS. The couple, who got married in 2012, have two children together, daughters James and Inez. Reynolds has become a social media favorite of late for his tweets about about parenting, which Lively admits are “completely made-up.”

“I’m so in love with him when he writes that stuff,” she said. “I mean, I’m in love with him most of the time, but especially with that.”

When the interviewer asked Lively why she felt the need to add “most of the time,” the actress said she qualified her statement in fear of being labeled as perfect.

“I said, ‘Most of the time,’ because if I say, ‘I’m so in love with him all the time,’ then you get that eye-rolling, ‘Oh, her life is so great, she’s so perfect.’ So it’s, like, my defense mechanism.”

Ultimately, Lively sees this burden of perfection as damaging, and something that’s unfairly ascribed to women.

“It’s nonsense. It simplifies people,” Lively said about her public perception. “Not all men, but a subsection of men, have a desire to understand and control women. To do that, you have to paint them into this thing you can wrap your head around. But women are complex.”

“It also is [a reminder] that what you see in the media is not real life,” she continued. “The night before an interview, I have complete anxiety: How is this person going to spin me? So when you read, ‘Oh, she’s got a perfect life,’ or ‘Her life is crumbling’ — they pick narratives for everyone. And the narratives stick.”

To read Lively’s full interview, head over to Glamour.