Sofia Coppola Learns What The Bechdel Test Is During An Interview

Because gender equality can be tough to conclusively measure, one of the ways critics have done so is through the Bechdel test, which asks two simple questions: Do two women characters have names? And do they speak to each other about something other than a man? The idea won creator Alison Bechdel, an American cartoonist, the MacArthur “genius” grant in 2014. If you’ve paid attention to entertainment journalism in the past five years, you’ve probably run across the term more than once.

And if you, like Sofia Coppola, have made several films starring women and telling women’s stories, one would think you’d have used it yourself.

“Oh, I guess I’ve never studied film,” Coppola replied. “That’s so funny, but there are a lot of women talking about a man in this.” (There are, indeed, lots of women talking about a man ― a wounded Union soldier played by Colin Farrell ― but according to Vulture, it does pass.)