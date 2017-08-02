Sofia Vergara Goes Nude For Women's Health Naked Issue

Sofia Vergara is the star of September’s “naked” issue of Women’s Health magazine.

“Here’s a woman, 45, being able to show her body,” the “Modern Family” actress said of her feature. “It’s not like before, when it was just young girls who would make the cover of a magazine.”

According to the magazine’s editor in chief, Amy Keller Laird, the team at Women’s Health wanted to find a cover star who would appeal to a global audience ― as the issue will appear on stands across five continents, in 15 countries ― and be empowering.

“The goal is to show really confident, strong women in their own skin,” Keller Laird said, per Women’s Wear Daily. “Step one was finding someone who would resonate around the world, and there’s only a few people who do that.”

Womens Health/Matthias Vriens-McGrath

Vergara, born in Colombia and named to Forbes’ list of top-earning international stars last year, was one of those people. And while the naked issue might seem like it’s focused on physicality, nakedness, for the magazine, is a broader concept.

“We are looking at nakedness not just literally and physically, but mentally, emotionally, metaphorically,” Laird added. “We wanted to make sure to take the concept and not be utterly cheesy about it.”

As for Vergara, she’s at a stage in life in which she’s embracing change.

“I’m 45,” she told the magazine. “Even if you want to, at this time in your life, you can’t be perfect. It’s not that you hate it, or that you’re upset about it, but it is our reality.” So she’s not striving for something unrealistic. “We’re changing. I see it happening to me. I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger’ thing, you’re going to go crazy.”

Womens Health/Matthias Vriens-McGrath

Womens Health/Matthias Vriens-McGrath