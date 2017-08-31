Solange To Host Two Benefit Concerts For Hurricane Harvey Victims

“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” Beyoncé said. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”

Their mother, Tina Lawson, has been sharing resources for residents to seek help and for those outside of affected areas to donate. She urged her followers to give to Rasmus’ Bread of Life Harvey relief fund.

“Please donate to this hurricane Harvey relief fund. Thru Bread of Life,” Lawson wrote. “Houston folks opened their city and their hearts when Katrina hit New Orleans . Now it’s time to help them. They are suffering Please help.”