Solange To Host Two Benefit Concerts For Hurricane Harvey Victims

Solange is helping her hometown of Houston with two shows to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
The “Cranes In The Sky” singer announced on Instagram Wednesday that she’ll be performing a special show in Boston on September 28. All of the proceeds will go toward relief for those affected by the hurricane in Houston.
Solange also added an additional New York City stop on her regular tour schedule along with Earl Sweatshirt and Chassol. Three dollars per ticket sold from that show will go directly to relief in Houston’s Third Ward, the neighborhood in which she and Beyoncé grew up.
“I’m committed to partnering with organizations on the ground in Houston and making contributions to uplift the city that raised me with so much love,” she wrote on Instagram.
The Boston show will be at Orpheum Theatre. The New York show will be at Radio City Hall on October 3.
Solange’s family members have been contributing to Harvey relief efforts as well. Beyoncé pledged to help those affected in their hometown in a statement to The Houston Chronicle.
“My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” Beyoncé said. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor [Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston] to implement a plan to help as many as we can.”
Their mother, Tina Lawson, has been sharing resources for residents to seek help and for those outside of affected areas to donate. She urged her followers to give to Rasmus’ Bread of Life Harvey relief fund.
“Please donate to this hurricane Harvey relief fund. Thru Bread of Life,” Lawson wrote. “Houston folks opened their city and their hearts when Katrina hit New Orleans . Now it’s time to help them. They are suffering Please help.”
The storm hit Texas late Friday as a Category 4 hurricane. Since then, the death toll has risen to at least 35. Though the rain stopped for the first time in nearly a week on Wednesday, thousands of Houston residents are still in shelters and other cities in the state are being impacted, including Beaumont, which lost both its main and secondary water supplies.
Learn how to help victims of Harvey here.
