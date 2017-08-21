SCIENCE
08/21/2017 01:06 pm ET

The Total Solar Eclipse Is Finally Here And The Photos Don't Disappoint

Worth the hype.

By Chris McGonigal
Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images

Unless you’ve been living in a fallout bunker (and who would blame you), everyone should know Monday is the day people around the U.S. have been excited about for the past few months.

Yes, the total solar eclipse has finally arrived.  

Photographers across the country captured the phenomenon in various stages with cameras fitted with special filters, along with images of crowds taking in the spectacle. 

Check out the best photos so far of this rare coast-to-coast event below, and we’ll keep updating throughout the day. 

  • Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
    The moon is seen Monday as it starts passing in front of the sun during the solar eclipse from Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, Washington.
  • Brian Snyder / Reuters
    A cheerleader uses solar viewing glasses before welcoming guests to the football stadium to watch the total solar eclipse at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois. 
  • IMG_9761
  • Bill Clark via Getty Images
    A news photographer adjusts his telephoto lens equipped with a filter in front of the U.S. Capitol on Monday in preparation for the solar eclipse.
  • Bill Ingalls/NASA via Getty Images
    In this NASA handout, the moon is seen passing in front of the sun as the total solar eclipse continues in Ross Lake, Northern Cascades National Park, Washington.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERIES
NASA Releases Millions Of ASTER Images
Suggest a correction
Chris McGonigal Photo Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Astronomy Total Eclipse
The Total Solar Eclipse Is Finally Here And The Photos Don't Disappoint

CONVERSATIONS