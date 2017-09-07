Some Days Just Are: Featuring Photographers Frank Blazquez and Matthew J. Brown

Some Days Just Are is a collaborative photo series where time dictates narrative. On a selected day two photographers each make one picture per hour from 9:00am - 9:00pm. The results are combined to show the ways in which we're interconnected as humans, and how time is the equalizer. Each photographer operates independently, unaware of what the other is shooting.

