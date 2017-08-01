Tara Wray, Contributor Photographer, Documentary Filmmaker

Some Days Just Are: Featuring Photographers Michael Northrup and Akasha Rabut

Some Days Just Are is a collaborative photo series where time dictates narrative. On a selected day two photographers each make one picture per hour from 9:00am - 9:00pm. The results are combined to show the ways in which we're interconnected as humans, and how time is the equalizer. Each photographer operates independently, unaware of what the other is shooting. Some Days Just Are is curated by Tara Wray.
Photographers on Sunday, May 14, 2017 were Michael Northrup, in Baltimore, MD and Akasha Rabut in New Orleans, LA.
Michael Northrup, 9:00 hour, self-portrait
Akasha Rabut, 9:00 hour
Michael Northrup, 10:00 hour
Akasha Rabut, 10:00 hour
Michael Northrup, 11:00 hour
Akasha Rabut, 11:00 hour
Michael Northrup, 12:00 hour
Akasha Rabut, 12:00 hour, self-portrait
Michael Northrup, 1:00 hour
Akasha Rabut, 1:00 hour
Michael Northrup, 2:00 hour
Akasha Rabut, 2:00 hour
Michael Northrup, 3:00 hour
Akasha Rabut, 3:00 hour
Michael Northrup, 4:00 hour
Akasha Rabut, 4:00 hour
Michael Northrup, 5:00 hour
Akasha Rabut, 5:00 hour
Michael Northrup, 6:00 hour
Akasha Rabut, 6:00 hour
Michael Northrup, 7:00 hour
Akasha Rabut, 7:00 hour
Michael Northrup, 8:00 hour
Akasha Rabut, 8:00 hour
Michael Northrup, 9:00 hour
Akasha Rabut, 9:00 hour

