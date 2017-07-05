Sophier Turner Says 'Game Of Thrones' Was Her Sex Education

Sorry, “Never Have I Ever.”

Turns out that Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” did not learn about the more intimate aspects of human sexuality from friends at a sleepover.

Rather, the actress, who auditioned for the racy HBO series when she was 12, learned about a common sex act for the first time while at work. Turner recently told the Sunday Times that her revelation came at age 13 during a table read — surrounded by her fellow cast members.

“The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script,” she explained. “I was like … ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!’ I guess that was my sex education. Being on ‘Game of Thrones.’”