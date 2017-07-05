ENTERTAINMENT
Sophier Turner Says 'Game Of Thrones' Was Her Sex Education

“I was like … ‘Wow! People do that?’”

Turns out that Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” did not learn about the more intimate aspects of human sexuality from friends at a sleepover.

Rather, the actress, who auditioned for the racy HBO series when she was 12, learned about a common sex act for the first time while at work. Turner recently told the Sunday Times that her revelation came at age 13 during a table read — surrounded by her fellow cast members.  

“The first time I ever found out about oral sex was from reading the script,” she explained. “I was like … ‘Wow! People do that? That’s fascinating!’ I guess that was my sex education. Being on ‘Game of Thrones.’”

Hey, it’s better than getting your sex education from your gym teacher in 7th grade!

