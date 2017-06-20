Canadian Hotel Wants To Get Its Hands On Whoever Stole Human Toe

A hotel in Canada’s Yukon Territory wants to conduct a manhunt for a person who stole a human toe.

Not just any toe, mind you. This is a toe that the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City uses in its signature drink, the Sourtoe Cocktail.

People come from all over the world to try the drink, which is basically a shot of whisky with a dehydrated toe in it.

A brief history can be seen in the video above.

There’s a rule about drinking this concoction: You can drink it fast or you can drink it slow, but your lips must touch the toe.

The mummified toe went missing Saturday night, and hotel executives are stamping their feet.

“We are furious,” Terry Lee, the hotel’s “toe captain,” said, according to HuffPost Canada.

Lee suspects a man from Quebec in the toe theft. Earlier in the evening, the man allegedly bragged about possibly stealing the toe.

“This guy asked to do the toe after the 9-to-11 p.m. toe time hours, and one of the new staff served it to him to be nice,” Lee told The Vancouver Sun. “And this is how he pays her back. What a lowlife.”

That customer left behind the Sourtoe Cocktail certificate awarded by the hotel, so the police have his name.

The hotel plans to fine the thief $2,500 unless the toe is returned. It’s also offering a reward for anyone with information about the theft.

Lee said the hotel still has a couple of backup toes, but hotel manager Geri Coulbourne really liked the one that was stolen.

Coulbourne told the CBC that it was donated by a man who had to have it surgically removed, then it was cured in salt for six months.