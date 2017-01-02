Four Dead In Apparent Murder-Suicide On New Year's Day In South Carolina

Four people were found dead in a South Carolina home on New Year’s Day in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department initially released a photo of 25-year-old Jorge Luis Chavez on Sunday night, confirming an “active search” in connection to the shooting. But the local coroner later said that Chavez was among the dead, WLOX reports.

We're actively searching for Jorge Luis Chavez in connection to the incident on Old Barnwell Rd. Send all tips to Crime Stoppers. #LESM pic.twitter.com/aHRvBluID4 — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) January 2, 2017

Police tweeted that the search for a suspect was over and the situation “appears to be a murder-suicide.”

Chavez, 26-year-old Marissa Hope Reynoso and their two daughters, ages 1 and 4, were found dead just after 8 p.m. All of them were shot.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told WLOX that Reynoso had an older child who wasn’t home at the time and is reportedly safe.