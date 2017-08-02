New Plastic Garbage Patch Found In The South Pacific Could Be '1.5 Times Larger Than Texas'

Reduce use of all plastic products, but especially single-use ones

Plastics are an invaluable material, used to make everything from medical equipment to parts of buildings, and nixing them completely from your daily life would be near-impossible. “Plastic has done incredible things for us as a society and it has an appropriate place,” said Nick Mallos of the Ocean Conservancy.What we need to remember is toand really, all waste just generally) ― that includes recyclable plastics and compostable or biodegradable ones too.“Someone might buy a new iPhone and say, 'Well, since I recycled my old phone with Apple, I’m all good.' But Apple doesn’t tell you just how little of that iPhone actually gets recycled,” said Adam Minter, author of. “People need to stop thinking of recycling as a ‘get-out-of-jail-free’ card. You haven’t actually done anythingfor the environment. You’ve just done something less bad.” (More on that below.)“If we really want to deal with the waste problem we’re facing, we need to think deeper about the nature of consumption itself,” Minter said.are especially key. Single-use plastic packaging, like plastic bags, containers, straws and cutlery, is the “biggest source of trash” found in or near water bodies worldwide, according to Mallos.Start bringing your own reusable bag to the supermarket and a reusable bottle for your water; refuse a straw when you order a beverage and leave a set of reusable cutlery at your desk at work.