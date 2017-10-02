Spencer Pratt And Heidi Montag Welcome First Child

Speidi has spawned.

Reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who first rose to prominence on MTV’s “The Hills,” have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Gunner Stone. Us Weekly confirmed the news.

According to the magazine, Gunner was born Sunday afternoon, weighing in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces.

“It was the hardest and most rewarding experience,” Montag told the outlet, while Pratt said the day was “officially the most lit day of my life.”

GUNNER STONE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 2, 2017

A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Aug 14, 2017 at 8:56am PDT

The couple, who wed in 2009, first announced the pregnancy in April 2017 with an Us Weekly cover story.

“She was literally glowing,” Pratt, 33, said about the moment Montag, 30, told him he was going to be a father. “I thought she was about to say she made muffins or banana bread.”

“Heidi said, ‘I’m pregnant,’” he added. “I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s way more exciting than banana bread!’”

Best two moments of my life! pic.twitter.com/rnO8G1mWdD — Heidi Montag (@heidimontag) April 27, 2017

In August, when Montag was seven months into her pregnancy, the pair went on a “babymoon” in Kauai, Hawaii, to relax (and partake in a photo shoot or two) before the arrival of their little one. Pratt even spent some time with Infowars’ Alex Jones, who was also on vacation.

A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Jul 25, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

That same month, the couple opened up to In Touch magazine about impending parenthood.

“Heidi will be the disciplinarian,” Pratt told the outlet. “She’ll only let [our kids] listen to Christian music, never my trap music! And she hates swearing, so that won’t be allowed. I’ll probably [put a tracking] chip [in] my kid! And I’m getting one of those leashes, not just for Disneyland though — I won’t ever take it off.”

And while Speidi will no doubt be one-of-a-kind parents, Montag, who said she’ll have “zero tolerance” for tantrums, expressed a fear relatable to many with kids.